The White House responded to an impeachment resolution released by Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, calling it an ‘illegitimate sham.’

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement:

The resolution put forward by Speaker Pelosi confirms that House Democrats’ impeachment has been an illegitimate sham from the start as it lacked any proper authorization by a House vote.

The White House protested that the resolution only allowed House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff to hold more “one-sided” hearings without due process for the president, noting that the administration’s rights were “undefined, unclear, and uncertain.”

“This resolution does nothing to change the fundamental fact that House Democrats refuse to provide basic due process rights to the Administration,” the statement read.

Pelosi released the text of the resolution on Tuesday for a proposed vote on Thursday, which would give Schiff the lead role in the investigation.

“The evidence we have already collected paints the picture of a president who abused his power by using multiple levers of government to press a foreign country to interfere in the 2020 election,” House Democrats said in a statement.

But the White House noted that Schiff “repeatedly lies to the American people” and that the resolution would only create a new round of hearings without due process for President Trump.