A coalition of conservative groups has filed an ethics complaint against Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiOvernight Defense: House approves Turkey sanctions in rebuke of Trump | Trump attacks on Army officer testifying spark backlash | Dems want answers from Esper over Ukraine aid Mark Mellman: Three questions for Republicans White House: Democrats’ resolution shows impeachment is ‘illegitimate sham’ MORE (D-Calif.) claiming that she has usurped authority from the executive branch and “weaponized” the impeachment process.

In a complaint to the Office of Congressional Ethics, 40 conservative groups led by Jenny Beth Martin of Tea Party Patriots Action wrote to the board’s chairman, David Skaggs, arguing that Pelosi was carrying out an unconstitutional, partisan investigation.

The letter also argued that a vote scheduled for Thursday on a House resolution laying out the process and some procedures for impeachment was “insufficient” to dispel their worries about a partisan investigation.

“Speaker Pelosi’s conduct is an encroachment across the constitutionally-mandated separation of powers. She has no business examining or investigating the president’s legitimate exercise of his authority to determine the foreign and national security policy of the United States,” the complaint stated.

“In launching her ‘official’ impeachment inquiry without benefit of a vote of the full House of Representatives and without indicating anything remotely qualifying as ‘treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors’ that is the subject of the inquiry, Speaker Pelosi has weaponized impeachment,” the complaint continued.

“She and her Democratic colleagues are using the impeachment process as a weapon of partisan political battle, rather than as the means to defend the Constitution our Framers meant it to be,” the complaint added.

In a statement to The Hill, Martin said that “the genie cannot be put back into the bottle” after Democrats began the impeachment inquiry without a formal House vote.

“Speaker Pelosi’s latest impeachment gambit — at last, a vote of the full House! — is merely a continuation of her ongoing roughshod-running,” said Martin.

“The genie cannot be put back in the bottle. All that ‘evidence’ that has been gathered before the casting of a single vote is tainted by the corrupt, secret process in which it was gathered. It is poisoned, and must be discarded for the sake of fairness,” Martin added.

Pelosi’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Allies of President Trump Donald John TrumpNumber of uninsured children rises for second year, tops 4 million Trump moment from White House Halloween trick-or-treat event goes viral White House official says transcript of Ukraine call omitted key phrases: report MORE have argued that the impeachment process is being conducted in an insufficiently bipartisan manner as Democrats bring in a steady stream of witnesses to testify about pressure from Trump on Ukraine to launch investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWhite House official says transcript of Ukraine call omitted key phrases: report Biden uses National Cat Day to fundraise for putting a ‘pet back in White House’ Sondland emerges as key target after Vindman testimony MORE and the Democratic National Committee.