Country music is thriving and its stars are getting richer. Take iconic star Garth brooks for example. He has surpassed Elvis Presley in album sales, with 170 million fans rushing to buy his albums. When it comes to country music, its stars are raking in the cash through their album sales as well as dozens of other sources of income.

So how rich are the top artists? Stacker set out to determine that in a report released earlier this week, which calculates the networth of the heavyweights based upon factors including salaries, album sales, royalties, estate holdings and endorsements. Here are the Nine richest country music stars.

9. Luke Bryan – Estimated net worth: $140 million

Luke Bryan has forged his wealth from his uncanny ability to write in-depth songs that deliver refreshing takes on various perspectives.

8. Kris Kristofferson – Estimated net worth: $160 million

This chart-topping country music star has obtained his wealth not just from music but from television and film as well.

7. Kenny Chesney – Estimated net worth: $190 million

With 20 albums having been certified Gold or higher, Kenny Chesney’s musical career has earned him a fortune.

6. Kenny Rogers – Estimated net worth: $250 million

This Hall of Famer was involved in various projects that included songwriting, acting and producing, all of which contributed to him climbing the ranks to become one of the richest country music stars.

5. George Strait- Estimated net worth: $300 million

Known as the “King of Country,” George Strait is regarded as one of country’s most prolific and influential stars.

4. Garth Brooks- Estimated net worth: $330 million

Garth Brooks shot to fame after releasing his self-titled album in 1989. Since then he has gone on to become one of the top-selling artists and has clinched numerous awards including a number of CMA Entertainer of the Year awards.

3. Toby Keith- Estimated net worth: $365 million

When Toby Keith released his first album in 1993, he was not aware of just how much his life was about to change. The singer soon attained worldwide fame and despite his wealth, continues to perform.

2. Shania Twain- Estimated net worth: $400 million

When she was ten-years-old Shania Twain began writing music and dreaming of becoming a famous singer. Fast forward to 2019 and she has done just that.

1. Dolly Parton- Estimated net worth: $500 million

The country music icon honed her musical skills in church before taking her voice to the masses with the release of her first album in 1967. The public loved her and the rest was history.