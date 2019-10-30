“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is on a mission to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer. He has teamed up with the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition to launch a new public service announcement to get the message across ahead of World Pancreatic Cancer Day on Nov. 21.

In a video of the announcement Trebek, who was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer earlier this year, explains that in most countries pancreatic cancer is the only major cancer with a five-year survival rate in the single digits. Awareness is vital in helping patients fight and survive the disease, he adds.

“I wished I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced before my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer,” he says before going on to list the various symptoms of pancreatic cancer, which include mid-back pain, unexplained weight loss and new-onset diabetes.

Trebek then encourages audiences to join him “in this fight” and support the campaign by wearing purple on World Pancreatic Cancer Day and spreading the word on social media. “Together, we can get it done,” he says.

Since announcing his cancer diagnoses in March, Trebek has become the beacon of hope to thousands suffering from the disease. At first things seemed to be going well as he began treatment and weeks later revealed he was in near-remission but a sudden change in his condition sent him back for more chemotherapy. Despite this he has remained positive and determined.

In a heartfelt video in which Trebek shared the news of his diagnoses, he said that, while the prognosis for stage 4 pancreatic cancer was “not very encouraging,” he intended to fight it every step of the way. “And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease,” he vowed.

His attitude has earned the support of Dr. Oz, who recently said Trebek was “one of the bravest men out there” who is “strong enough” to overcome his illness.

“I don’t think he’s putting a brave front on. I think he’s made peace that he has a big battle,” Oz continued. “It’s not a wind sprint, it’s a marathon. And he’s going to keep his eyes looking forward and look for the light.”

