The woman who slammed into a drunk driver just as he was about to run into a family of three has been rewarded by Carvana, an online used car retailer, with a new car to replace her damaged vehicle.

Shannon Vivar was driving with her mother in Phoenix, Arizona, when she slammed into another car that had sailed through a red light. That car was driven by a drunk driver, police say, and was barreling towards a family of three in the crosswalk.

Vivar most likely saved the family.

Video of the stunning car accident immediately went viral. Vival suffered minor injuries in the crash. The alleged drunk driver, 28-year-old Ernesto Otanez Oveso, fled from the scene and threatened a witness who was chasing him.

Many called Vivar a hero, but she said that it was just a lucky coincidence.

“I don’t really think I’m a hero. I kind of think it was meant to happen,” said Vivar.

“I’m kind of glad it happened that way though,” she continued, “because DUI drivers take a lot of lives and so for me being there at the right time it makes me feel good even though I’m in the situation I’m in right now, but I wouldn’t want it to happen any other way.”

Her family began a GoFundMe to help pay for the damages incurred to her car, but then Carvana came in to thank Vivar with a new car.

“When we heard about this, we recognized her as a community hero and when you watch the video it’s so compelling we wanted to reach out to this woman and thank her for this remarkable action,” said Carvana spokesperson Teresa Aragon.

Oveso was caught and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a collision, and prohibited possession of a gun.

