Comedian Bill Murray claimed he really wants to work at P.F. Chang’s.

Murray, 69, said he filled out an application to work at the restaurant located inside the Atlanta airport during Amy Schumer’s podcast, according to a report published Wednesday by CNN.

“I did fill out an application at P.F. Chang’s at the Atlanta airport, because I think that’s one of the great places,” Murray responded when asked what job he would like to do outside of acting.

“To do what? Just any job?” Schumer asked.

“It looks like the best time,” Murray answered.

P.F. Chang's has already extended a job offer to the comedian on Twitter.

“Bill, you’re hired! When can you start?” the restaurant tweeted.

I love that Murray wants to work at a restaurant, especially P.F. Chang’s. However, I highly doubt he even needs to work at a place like this to make money.

Murray further revealed that he’s a normal person by saying the show he watches the most on television is “Family Feud.”

“I can come home and I have recorded 61 episodes of ‘Family Feud,’ because it’s on all day long,” Murray said. “It’s on all day long and by law it has to be on all day long. But then, what I do is I take the time to fast forward in each episode all the way to Fast Money. Cause that to me is the excitement part of the show. I skip the early rounds because I don’t always respect their tactics.”