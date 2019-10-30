Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and “The View” co-host Meghan McCain on Wednesday sparred over a discussion on the assault weapon buybacks program and McCain’s interaction with former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas.

“When I heard you and Beto say that, to me, that’s like a left-wing fever dream,” McCain told Booker, a 2020 presidential hopeful. “And I want to know how you think you and Beto are going to go to red states and go to my brother’s house and get his AR-15s – because, let me tell you, he’s not giving it back.”

Booker asserted he and O’Rourke were nearly not on the same page, causing McCain to reply: “Good! Because he’s crazy!”

“We should watch the way we talk about each other,” Booker shot back. “Seriously, we can’t tear the character of people down. We have different beliefs.”

McCain retorted: “He has no problem doing it to me. He was very nasty to me about this.”

“You and I both know that just because somebody does something to us, doesn’t mean we show the same thing back to them,” Booker responded to McCain, garnering applause from the audience.

“I’m not running for president, with all due respect,” McCain retorted. “And the way he talks about me inciting violence on this, I take very seriously, and I speak for a lot of red state Americans whether he likes it or you like it or not, there’s a lot of Republicans you have to win over.”

Booker then said he respected McCain’s voice before noting “what we say about other people says more about us than it does about them.”