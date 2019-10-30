Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter slammed Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar Tuesday for failing to vote for a bill that would place economic sanctions on Turkey.

The Boston Celtics center and NBA star tweeted at the Minnesota representative Tuesday night and said it was “an absolute disappointment and shame” that Omar was the only Democrat who failed to vote for a bill imposing sanctions on Turkey over its military offensive against northern Syrian Kurdish forces.

The House passed the bill with strong bipartisan support in a vote of 403-16, according to The Hill. (RELATED: ‘This Is Awful’: Ilhan Omar Blasted Over Her Vote On Armenian Genocide Resolution)

“What an absolute disappointment and shame that the only democrat who did NOT support the Turkish bill aiming to stop the killing of innocent people is @IlhanMN who seems like on #DictatorErdogan ‘s payroll working for his interests, but not for the American people and democracy!” Kanter tweeted.

Kanter is Turkish and has frequently criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, The Hill reported.

