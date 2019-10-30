A Washington Nationals fan was rewarded by Budweiser over a viral moment where he decided to take a home-run baseball in the chest rather than spill his beer, and it was caught on video.

The video from game 5 of the World Series caught Jeff Adams grimacing slightly as the ball his his chest, but he didn’t spill a drop of either of the two Bud Light cans he held.

The official Bud Light account asked the internet to find the man so that they could reward him.

After finding Jeff Adams, the company bought him and one of his friends tickets to game 6 of the World Series, and flew them out to the game. They added a custom shirt for him to wear.

Adams credits his fifteen-year-old Nationals baseball cap for his ability to take the hit without spilling his beer.

The company also made a hilarious commercial where they proclaim him a hero.

[embedded content]

Bud Light – Our Hero, Jeff Adams



While most baseball fans expected the Houston Astros to win game 6 and take the World Series, the Nationals beat them with a score of 7 to 2. The championship series will be decided in game 7.