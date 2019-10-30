Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) expressed disappointment on Wednesday after the crowd at Nationals Park shouted chants of “lock him up” that were aimed at President Donald Trump during the playing of the World Series in Washington D.C.

Booker stated during an appearance on “The View” that when Trump supporters famously chanted “lock her up” in reference to twice-failed Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, he found it “just wrong.” He added that similar chants now against the president are “exactly the same thing.”

Trump and First Lady Melania made an appearance at Game Five of the World Series on Sunday evening. They were sitting in a box behind home plate and were joined by several members of Congress, including the Republican House leadership: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) , Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), and Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Fans began booing and jeering when the ballpark displayed the president’s suite on the jumbo screen during the third inning and subsequently began shouting “lock him up.” The president stayed at the game for seven innings before returning to the White House.

“Understand that every reaction has an equal and opposite reaction,” Booker explained further.

“Because again, when you are hurt you want to punch back, but ultimately that is the energy,” he continued. “I’m sorry, [Martin Luther King, Jr.] said this so eloquently: ‘Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.’”

While the New Jersey senator is known for talking about love and unity, he revealed in July that he sometimes gets the urge to physically assault the president and blamed it on his testosterone.

“Donald Trump is a guy who — you understand, he hurts you,” Booker said at the time. “My testosterone sometimes makes me want to feel like punching him, which would be bad for this elderly, out-of-shape man that he is if I did that. This physically weak specimen.”

However, Booker stressed the importance of Americans loving their fellow citizens during his appearance on “The View.”

“What we forget in this country, and forgive me if this sounds like a radical thing to say, but patriotism is love of country,” Booker said. “And you cannot love your country unless you love your fellow countrymen and women.”

“And that does not mean we always agree or always like each other, but love is not a sentimentality,” he continued. “Love says that if your kid does not have a great public school, then I’m going to fight for your child.”

Booker announced in February that he was officially launching a campaign to run for the Democratic nomination for president. While he has been lagging behind many of his Democratic opponents in both fundraising and polling, he notably qualified for the fifth Democratic National Committee primary debate, thus giving his campaign a renewed lifeline.

As of publication, Booker has not broken above 5% support in any nationally recognized polls and is currently hovering just under 2%, according to the Real Clear Politics national polling average.