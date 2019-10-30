Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), on Wednesday got in a heated exchange with Rep. Ayanna PressleyAyanna PressleyAyanna Pressley endorses Democrat Henry Cuellar’s primary challenger Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers unleash on Zuckerberg | House passes third election interference bill | Online extremism legislation advances in House | Google claims quantum computing breakthrough On The Money: Lawmakers hammer Zuckerberg over Facebook controversies | GOP chair expects another funding stopgap | Senate rejects Dem measure on SALT deduction cap workarounds MORE (D-Mass.) over a health care decision affecting migrants.

The decision, now reversed, eliminates a policy preventing migrants from being deported if they or their family receives life-saving medical treatment.

Pressley pressed Cuccinelli about whether the White House, specifically President Trump Donald John TrumpNumber of uninsured children rises for second year, tops 4 million Trump moment from White House Halloween trick-or-treat event goes viral White House official says transcript of Ukraine call omitted key phrases: report MORE or his senior adviser for policy Stephen Miller Stephen MillerWashington Post columnist Boot changes al-Baghdadi column after criticism An executive branch of dunces The Memo: Drip, drip of revelations damages Trump MORE, had any influence in the decisionmaking process, according to NBC News coverage.

He testified in front of the House Oversight and Reform Committee that it was his decision “as the acting director” to end the policy but the he stood by the USCIS’s decision to continue processing some deferred action requests from migrants seeking to avoid deportation, citing family and medical issues.

“Did Stephen Miller play a role in this decision or not?” Pressley asked the acting director.

“I’m not going to get in specific commentary back and forth but I made this decision. The only discussions had over the course –” Cuccinelli responded.

“I’m sorry, again, for the record –” Pressley interrupted.

“Yes, this is for the record and as you noted I am under oath so I want to be completely truthful,” the acting director answered.

Rep. Pressley: Who made decision to end medically deferred action for critically ill immigrants? USCIS Acting Dir. Cuccinelli: That was my decision as the acting director. Pressley: You stand behind that decision? Cuccinelli: That decision has been reversed. pic.twitter.com/gdc62a9w6b — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 30, 2019

Pressley interrupted Cuccinelli several times, apologizing and saying she had limited time for her questions. She maintained she was asking a “yes or no” question about whether the White House was involved in the decision.

“I’m not going to answer the way you want me to answer. I”m going to give you an honest and accurate answer,” he said.

“No, I’m asking you to answer yes or no: Was the president involved in this decision?”

“We cannot, as you well know, talk about content of discussions with the White House,” Cuccinelli said.

After more back-and-forth, Cuccinelli told the committee, “I made the decision alone.”

The controversial decision in question sparked backlash against USCIS for indicating it would force migrants facing medical issues to be deported.