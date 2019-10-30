Former Vice President Joe Biden would like Americans to know that, a vote cast for him in the 2020 presidential election is also a vote for his dog.

The lead contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination used “National Cat Day” to attack President Donald Trump over his lack of a White House pet, suggesting that it was evidence of a deeper problem with Trump as a person.

Don’t worry, though. If Biden wins the Democratic nomination and then the White House, he’ll solve the problem immediately with the help of Major, the Bidens’ rescue German Shepherd, adopted from the Delaware Humane Association in November of 2018, just in time for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

The Washington Examiner reports that Biden promoted photos of his dog to celebrate “National Cat Day,” oddly, adding that “it’s time we put a pet back in the White House.”

“Some Americans celebrate #NationalCatDay, some celebrate #NationalDogDay — President Trump celebrates neither. It says a lot. It’s time we put a pet back in the White House,” the current Democratic frontrunner tweeted.

Some Americans celebrate #NationalCatDay, some celebrate #NationalDogDay — President Trump celebrates neither. It says a lot. It’s time we put a pet back in the White House. pic.twitter.com/6za6FUocfh — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 29, 2019

Trump is, in fact, the first President in more than century to go without a pet in the White House. Trump has famously never had a dog or cat and, according to a speech he gave back in February, wasn’t about to dive head first into pet ownership just because he won the 2016 presidential election.

“You do love your dogs, don’t you?” Trump told a crowd in Texas at the time, according to the Examiner. “I wouldn’t mind having one, honestly, but I don’t have any time. How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn?”

“I don’t know, I don’t feel good,” the president added. “Feels a little phony to me.”

Tradition typically dictates that presidents adopt a “First Pet,” though administrations are generally inconsistent on the matter. Both the Bushes and the Obamas had dogs (a trio of Scottish terriers for the Bushes and two Portugese Water Dogs, Sunnie and Bo, for the Obamas, who needed a hyper-allergenic pet). The Clintons had a cat, Socks. Some presidents, like Teddy Roosevelt, had veritable menageries. The last president who went without a pet was William McKinley.

Trump, like Barack Obama, was offered a dog by a close friend and campaign supporter — a goldendoodle named Patton, after the World War II general — but declined.

Major is quite adorable (even though he’s not a cat, and Tuesday was clearly National Cat Day), but he probably isn’t likely to push any undecided voters over to Biden’s camp, but the effort can’t hurt.

According to the most recent national polls, Biden’s once double-digit lead has narrowed to just over five points, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who has a golden retreiver who features prominently in her campaign’s social media content, is nipping at Biden’s heels in most of the early primary states (especially Iowa). Biden is also rumored to be running out of money after a six-month campaign spending spree that included nearly a million dollars spent on private jets alone.