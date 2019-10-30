The Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Miami Dolphins on “Monday Night Football” didn’t put up good TV ratings on ESPN.

According to TVByTheNumbers, less than 10 million people watched the battle between the two awful teams.

To tell you how bad the numbers were, the game last week between the New England Patriots and New York Jets had almost 11 million viewers in the early ratings, and the game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions was at 13.3 million.

The NFL has had amazing primetime ratings so far this season, and you just knew there were going to be a few times we had dips.

I don’t blame people for not rushing to watch the winless Dolphins play the Steelers. Both teams are absolutely atrocious, and hardly demand your attention.

Despite having one bad game in the TV ratings department, the NFL still has put on a clinic this season when it comes to putting up giant numbers.

The “Sunday Night Football” ratings absolutely destroyed the World Series, which is just another sign that the league is out here crushing it.

I have no doubt at all that the numbers will bounce back quickly.