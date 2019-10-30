President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced plans to host a political rally for Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.

“We will be having a big rally for Governor Matt Bevin on Monday night in Kentucky,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Get your tickets today!”

Bevin faces a tough challenge against his Democrat challenger Andy Beshear in the upcoming election.

Beshear lead Bevin by eight points in December 2018, but Bevin has pulled even in the race in recent weeks.

The latest poll released by Mason-Dixon polling shows that Bevin is tied with Beshear at 46 percent, while seven percent remain undecided.

Bevin made headlines earlier in October for fiercely defending the president against impeachment, a topic that rallies the president’s base.

“I’m telling you as a straight-up fact, I don’t support it,” Bevin said when asked about impeachment. “I think it’s inappropriate, I think there’s no basis for it, I think it’s destroying this nation.”

Trump won Kentucky by with a margin of 30 percentage points over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The Washington establishment privately expressed alarm that Bevin would likely lose, but Trump’s decision to hold a rally for Bevin is a positive sign for his re-election.

Bevin, also a former businessman turned politician, is a frequent visitor at the White House with President Donald Trump.