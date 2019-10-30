Wednesday on “Fox & Friends,” President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump, Jr. weighed in on the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry and National Security Council (NSC) official Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, who reportedly testified President Donald Trump kept important notes out of the transcript of his call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The younger Trump argued that the only veterans the left cares about are “leftist” veterans who are “on their side.”

Fox News Channel’s Brian Kilmeade asked, “Did they give Michael Flynn that type of deference?”

“Did they give Tulsi Gabbard, who’s a veteran, did they give her [deference]?” Trump, Jr. asked. “No, no, no.”

Kilmeade added, “She’s a Russian agent.”

“Yeah, she’s a Russian agent,” Trump, Jr. replied. “You only get total absolution if you are a leftist veteran. Not a veteran — just a leftist. If you’re on their side, you can do no wrong.”

“But we don’t know if he’s a leftist. We just say that,” Kilmeade stated.

Trump, Jr. agreed, saying, “Oh, yeah, of course. Sure.”

