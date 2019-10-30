A foreign service officer assigned to the White House says former GOP Rep. Robert Livingston, now a powerful lobbyist, repeatedly urged that then-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch be fired, according to a copy of her opening statement obtained by The New York Times.

The officer, Catherine M. Croft, is testifying Wednesday behind closed doors to lawmakers on three panels running the House impeachment inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her testimony, Croft says that Livingston, who nearly became the House Speaker in 1998 after then-Speaker Newt GingrichNewton (Newt) Leroy GingrichMORE stepped down, repeatedly pressed her to fire Yovanovitch.

She reportedly plans to testify that she “documented” multiple calls from Livingston about Yovanavitch, according to the Times.

“He characterized Ambassador Yovanovitch as an ‘Obama holdover’ and associated with George Soros,” Croft plans to say, according to the report. “It was not clear to me at the time — or now — at whose direction or at whose expense Mr. Livingston was seeking the removal of Ambassador Yovanovitch.”

Croft also reportedly plans to say she informed two officials, Fiona Hill, the senior director for Europe and Russia at the council at the time, and State Department Ukraine expert George P. Kent.

Yovanovitch has already testified in the impeachment inquiry about an effort to remove her from the ambassadorship. She eventually was pulled back to Washington, D.C., by President Trump Donald John TrumpNumber of uninsured children rises for second year, tops 4 million Trump moment from White House Halloween trick-or-treat event goes viral White House official says transcript of Ukraine call omitted key phrases: report MORE.

Yovanovitch testified earlier this month that President Trump pressured the State Department to remove her from her post, calling it a “concerted campaign” against her.

In her testimony, Yovanovich denied that she had been disloyal to the administration.

The congressional panels are examining whether Trump withheld aid to Ukraine as part of an effort to convince its government to conduct political investigations that would benefit his political campaign.

On Tuesday, another White House aide, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, testified of his concern that Trump was pressing Ukraine to conduct an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWhite House official says transcript of Ukraine call omitted key phrases: report Biden uses National Cat Day to fundraise for putting a ‘pet back in White House’ Sondland emerges as key target after Vindman testimony MORE during a July 25 phone call to Ukraine’s president. Vindman was among those on the July 25 call.

Croft is one of two witnesses that will testify in a closed-door deposition Wednesday.

Christopher Anderson, a former assistant to former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker Kurt VolkerAdministration official to testify Bolton painted Giuliani as possible obstacle on Ukraine policy The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Better Medicare Alliance – Dems unveil impeachment measure; Vindman splits GOP The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Better Medicare Alliance – ISIS leader dead; Congresswoman resigns MORE, will also testify. He plans to tell investigators that former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Better Medicare Alliance – Dems shift strategy on impeachment vote Judge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry Ex-Trump official’s refusal to testify escalates impeachment tensions MORE painted Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump attacks on Vindman trigger backlash AP: Saudi tycoon donated to Obama inauguration through a middleman House committees ask key Mulvaney aide for testimony in impeachment inquiry MORE as a possible obstacle on Ukraine policy, according to a copy of his opening statement reported by CNN.

Livingston resigned from Congress when he was near the speakership after details of an extramarital affair spilled into the public, just as Republicans were set to impeach former President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonHouse to vote for first time on impeachment procedures US Supreme Court readies for Trump Trump again claims book foreshadowed 9/11 MORE for actions related to his affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

He later formed the Livingston Group, which according to the Times has represented Ukrainian clients in the past.