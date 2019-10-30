George Papadopoulos, a former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, has launched a bid to replace resigning Democratic Rep. Katie Hill (Calif.).

What are the details?

Hill — recently described as one of the most powerful freshmen in the House — announced her resignation on Sunday, after the House Ethics Committee announced it would be looking into allegations that she had engaged in an extramarital affair with her legislative director.

The congresswoman denied having an inappropriate relationship with a congressional staffer (which would be in violation of House rules), but admitted to a consensual relationship with an aide from her campaign.

Papadopoulos is no stranger to controversy, himself. The Daily Mail reported that he “served 12 days in prison after admitting to lying to the FBI over contact he had with Russians while working on the president’s 2016 campaign.”

Papadopoulos’ conviction was a result of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian probe.

Once Hill’s seat became vacant, Papadopoulos was ready to make his move — and he was not subtle about it. On Monday, Papadopoulos took to Twitter, saying, “I’m smelling blood in the water now that Katie Hill has resigned. California’s 25th congressional district is wide open for the taking. Someone has to step up. I love my state too much to see it run down by candidates like Hill. All talk, no action, and a bunch of sell outs.”

Papadopoulos delivered a follow-up message the next day, saying, “Taking back California!” while retweeting a picture of him (originally tweeted by his wife) speaking at a podium with the caption, “Make California great again!”

On Tuesday, Papadopoulos made his candidacy official. The Hill reported he filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission, and he will be running as a Republican.