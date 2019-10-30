Former New York City Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Baden, who was asked by the brother of financier Jeffrey Epstein to observe his autopsy after he was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell in August, said Wednesday that he believes the evidence in the case points to “homicide, rather than suicide.”

He also questioned where the DNA results are from tests on the sheets that were found around the accused sex trafficker’s neck.

“There were multiple, three fractures in there,” Baden told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

“At the autopsy, on day one, there were findings that were unusual for suicidal hanging and more consistent with ligature homicidal strangulation.”

He explained that there were breaks in Epstein’s hyoid bone and in the thyroid cartilage that are “very unusual for suicide and more indicative of strangulation, homicidal strangulation … suicide does not cause these kinds of broken bones. Homicide does.”

In fact, he said, the doctor performing the autopsy did not think there was enough information to say suicide, so she put it as ‘pending further study.'”

Baden noted that fingernail clippings and scrapings were taken from Epstein’s body to determine if there was anyone else’s DNA on them, but the results of those tests have not yet been released. Neither has information about whose DNA was on the sheets used to make the noose found on Epstein.

“The ligature was made out of torn strips of orange sheets and whoever made it had to have a lot of DNA on it, and the brother’s been asking that from day one,” said Baden.

Baden, a 50-year veteran investigator who has probed deaths after prison riots, also said there was a “total breakdown” in security at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, where Epstein died.

“The video cameras didn’t work, both of the guards went to sleep,” said Baden, adding that in his five decades of investigating prison deaths, he finds it “very unlikely” that both things happened.

“I’ve never seen it in 50 years of investigating all deaths that occur in prisons in New York state, I’ve never had two guards that have fallen asleep at the same time or the video doesn’t work,” said Baden. “The issue would be, did somebody come in and cause his death?”

Baden said he hasn’t been contacted by anyone investigating the cause of Epstein’s death, even though he observed the autopsy, and that it would be easy to track down the person whose DNA had been found on the sheets used on Epstein.

He added that Epstein’s lawyers said he was in a “good mood” just before his death and that he was helping with his case, including working toward being released on bail.

“His brother is concerned that if he was murdered, then other people who have information might be at risk, in jeopardy,” said Baden.