(CNET) — Last year, Prager University took to Twitter to complain about Facebook. The conservative organization’s grievance? Facebook had blocked videos that were flagged as hate speech.

One of the blocked videos argued that men should be more masculine, rather than less. Another video stated it wasn’t Islamophobic to argue that the Muslim world is currently “dominated by bad ideas and beliefs.”

Facebook quickly apologized, tweeting that the blocks were mistakes. The social network, which defines hate speech as a “direct attack” based on religion, gender or other protected characteristics, said it would look into what happened.

