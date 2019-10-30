Famed pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, the former chief medical examiner for New York City, was hired by Jeffrey Epstein’s family to observe his autopsy. On Wednesday, Baden revealed his expert opinion: Epstein did not die by suicide.

In fact, Baden — who has experience in high-profile cases like the deaths of John F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — insisted on “Fox & Friends” that Epstein was murdered.

“I think that the evidence points toward homicide rather than suicide,” Baden said.

Baden explained that Epstein’s body displayed evidence not consistent with suicide by hanging, the official cause of death, but rather “homicidal strangulation.” Baden pointed to three specific fractures in Epstein’s neck — in the hyoid bone and thyroid cartilage — that he said are “very unusual for suicide and more indicative of homicidal strangulation.”

“Hanging does not cause these broken bones — homicide does,” Baden said.

Adding to suspicion, Baden said that forensic analysts collected DNA from under Epstein’s fingernails and from the makeshift ligature used in his death to determine whether another person was present in Epstein’s cell at the time of his death. Baden said the results from the tests have not been released, despite taking just days to complete definitive analysis.

Regarding the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death, Baden, who has examined tens of thousands of bodies in his career including many prisoner deaths, said he has never seen anything like this in his career, which has spanned a half-century.

“Two guards asleep. In 50 years of looking into deaths in New York state, occasionally a guard falls asleep, never two guards at the same time. The camera in the cell watching him didn’t work. The camera in the hallway to see if anybody came in or out of his cell didn’t work,” Baden explained. “His roommate was taken away so he was all by himself. Suicide watch was taken away.”

“This is bizarre,” he exclaimed. “It deserves investigation.”

Famed medical examiner makes explosive claim regarding Epstein’s death



