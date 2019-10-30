(KABC) — MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — The family of a 13-year-old boy killed in a Moreno Valley school fight will file a wrongful death claim against the school district.

Diego Stolz died after two students allegedly beat him at Landmark Middle School. The vicious incident was captured on cell phone video. Those students are facing one count of voluntary manslaughter each.

Stolz’s parents claim the school district has a long history of student altercations on its campus and failed to take bullying complaints made by the family seriously as well failed to enforce anti-bullying policies to protect its students.

Read the full story ›