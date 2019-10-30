Actor and comedian John Witherspoon has died.

Witherspoon was confirmed dead by his family Tuesday on Twitter. The actor’s representative Alex Goodman confirmed Witherspoon died at his home in Los Angeles, according to the Associated Press. No details on his death have been released.

It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever. – The Witherspoon Family pic.twitter.com/ov9P34kaMn — John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) October 30, 2019

“It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away,” the family tweeted in a statement. “He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you ‘POPS’ always & forever.”

Witherspoon was most known for his role as “Pops” in the comedy film “Friday” and the subsequent sequels.

“We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say ‘I’m no big deal,’ but he was huge deal to us,” the family said in a statement to Deadline.