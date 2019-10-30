Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) filed an ethics complaint against House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Wednesday for his “blatant and clear-cut violation of longstanding parliamentary precedent” over the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

“Today I filed an ethics complaint against [Schiff] for: Distorting [Trump’s] call with [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky, lying to the public about ‘Russian collusion,’ Blocking Members of Congress from attending impeachment depositions,” Gaetz tweeted. “Schiff must be held accountable.”

The Florida congressman sent the letter to the House Ethics Committee urging the panel to formally investigate the “rules broken” and “false statements” made by Schiff. Citing clause 1 and 2 of House Rule XXIII, Gaetz contended that Schiff did not demonstrate the credibility that the House of Representatives required under the code of conduct when he gave a “wildly inaccurate and distorted” retelling of the telephone call that kicked off the impeachment inquiry.

The call in question surfaced after a whistleblower accused Trump of asking Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for using his position as vice president to remove a Ukrainian prosecutor who was looking into his son’s business dealings.

The White House released a transcript of the exchange, which not only failed to show the direct quid pro quo agreement that was initially alleged, but also failed to align with Schiff’s description of the call.

“This behavior does not ‘reflect credibility on the House,’ nor does it follow ‘the spirit and the letter of the Rules of the House,’ the letter read. “It is incumbent on Members of Congress to be accurate and honest to the American people, and Chairman Schiff has been neither.”

Gaetz put forth that the Intelligence Committee Chair’s behavior was not an “honest mistake,” but rather that is has been “long-standing and habitual.” Accordingly, he pointed out Schiff’s public claim in March 2017 that he had “more than circumstantial evidence” that the president colluded with the Russians during the 2016 presidential election.

The claim was notably debunked after Special Counsel Robert Mueller released his report stating that his investigation did not find sufficient evidence of coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia. Schiff has not apologized nor explained his remark.

“Mr. Schiff’s unprofessional and divisive behavior has caused conflict within the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence,” Gaetz said before noting a letter that the entire GOP panel endorsed in March 2019.

” … every Republican on the committee signed a letter requesting Chairman Schiff’s immediate resignation, citing his ‘willingness to continue to promote a demonstrably false narrative’ as proof that he has ‘damaged the integrity of this Committee and undermined faith in the U.S. government institutions,’” he added.

Gaetz also urged the House Ethics Committee to investigate a closed-door committee hearing that took place nearly two weeks ago. At the time, the Florida lawmaker attempted to enter the deposition, but Schiff swiftly removed him without the appropriate vote from the subcommittee.

“We don’t think anyone takes Mr. Gaetz seriously,” Patrick Boland, a spokesman for the California congressman said in a statement. “Especially on the subject of ethics.”