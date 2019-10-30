A key member of the House GOP is promising that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., will be called as a fact witness should the Democrats’ pursuit of the impeachment of President Trump advance that far.

“And then we’ll really see him squirm,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz, F-Fla.

His comments came on Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” according to a report in BizPacReview.

Schiff is the Democrat leader in the House who has done probably more than any other individual to demand impeachment of the president. He’s taken control of committee hearings, held star chamber-type proceedings in secret, even, if accusations are true, worked with and coached witnesses against the president.

Gaetz was responding to the Democrats’ “secret impeachment proceedings taking place in the basement of the U.S. Capitol,” the report said.

He said they are “totally antithetical to our constitutional principles.”

He also said Schiff will be called as a fact witness.

“The one mistake they’ve made – and I don’t know if they know this yet – Adam Schiff has now made himself a fact witness and we intend to call him [as a witness] in the Judiciary Committee,” Gaetz explained.

“He said he’s like the Ken Starr, he’s the independent counsel,” Gaetz said. “Well, if that’s true and he’s able to do this secretive investigation, then we have not only a right but an obligation to call Adam Schiff as a witness and [Rep.] Doug Collins said that’s precisely what we are going to do in the House Judiciary Committee.”

After the Democrats’ claims against President Trump on Russian collusion failed, and their obstruction and corruption claims faltered, they currently are demanding impeachment over a telephone call the president had with the president of Ukraine last summer. They allege that Trump was demanding Ukraine investigate a political opponent. Trump supporters note that he was asking for any information Ukraine had about efforts to interfere in 2016’s election, because those efforts apparently involved Ukrainian interests.

He also wondered about the possible corruption of Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, who was getting $50,000 a month to be on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, an industry where he had no experience, while his father was head of the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy.

There have been reports that the whistleblower who initiated the complaint – anonymously of course – had contacted Schiff’s staff before he or she filed the complaint.

“A decision that could subject this individual to felony false statement charges for not disclosing that he had contacted Schiff,” the report said.

The whistleblower, while not yet named, already has been described as having ties to Joe Biden, as well as having a distinct anti-Trump bias.

“Collins, a Republican from Georgia, is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee and he called Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected floor vote to formalize the impeachment process a ‘sham’ — it’s not a formal vote on articles of impeachment, but a resolution detailing procedures,” the report explained.

Gaetz said, “That is what’s so troubling about Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi, they said Donald Trump was a Russian asset during the Russia hoax — they said they had more than circumstantial evidence that he engaged in a criminal conspiracy with Russia.”

That was debunked by the investigation of FBI special counsel Robert Mueller.

But now, on Ukraine, Gaetz said, “They’re saying this is impeachable conduct before the first witness has spoken the first word out in public.”