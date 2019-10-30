GOP Sens. Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton on Wednesday introduced a resolution calling for the withdrawal of the United States from the Open Skies Treaty, which aims to increase international stability by allowing signatory nations to conduct surveillance flights over one another’s territories, to observe military installations and other areas.

The report comes a day after President Donald Trump signed a document signaling his intent to withdraw the U.S. from the nearly three-decade-old agreement.

“Russia is in open violation of the Open Skies Treaty,” Cruz said in a statement. “It enhances Russia’s surveillance of major American cities, strengthens Russia’s espionage capabilities, and costs the United States millions of dollars. The treaty no longer serves America’s national security interests, and it is long past time the United States withdraw.”

Cotton added, “The Open Skies Treaty could be more appropriately named the ‘Russian Spies Over America Treaty.’ America ought to withdraw from this flawed accord, which invites Russia to fly spy planes over our houses while Putin violates the treaty by restricting U.S. flights over Russia.”

Thirty-four countries are members of the treaty.