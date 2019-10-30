House investigators on Wednesday invited former national security adviser John BoltonJohn BoltonThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Better Medicare Alliance – Dems shift strategy on impeachment vote Judge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry Ex-Trump official’s refusal to testify escalates impeachment tensions MORE for a deposition next week as part of Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, in what could be key testimony on President Trump Donald John TrumpNumber of uninsured children rises for second year, tops 4 million Trump moment from White House Halloween trick-or-treat event goes viral White House official says transcript of Ukraine call omitted key phrases: report MORE‘s contacts with Ukraine.

The closed-door deposition has been slated for Nov. 7, according to a source familiar with the impeachment proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lawyer for Bolton did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether his client intends to testify, and it is unclear whether Democrats have subpoenaed Bolton.

But amid the Democrats’ investigation into Trump’s controversial dealings with Ukraine, they now see the military hawk as a potential star witness — one whose intimate knowledge of the Ukraine affair could expose more evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

Bolton is someone who was involved in some of the most explosive events related to Trump’s contacts with Ukraine, but it’s unclear whether the longtime Republican stalwart would defend Trump’s actions or paint the president’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open an investigation into political rivals as an abuse of power.

A spokesman for the House Intelligence Committee declined to confirm whether the Bolton hearing is expected to proceed as scheduled.

DEVELOPING…