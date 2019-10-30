The Pentagon reported on the successful raid that removed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, releasing aerial video footage of explosions during the raid and the bombing of the compound after extraction, but was unable to confirm he died whimpering and crying.

U.S. Central Command Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. led the news conference, giving a play-by-play of the raid and showing images and video.

The U.S. killed six ISIS members, four women and two men, including al-Baghdadi, he reported.

Al-Baghdadi’s murder-suicide, by exploding his terrorist vest, also killed two children under 12 years old, per McKenzie.

“Now, about Baghdadi’s last moments, I can tell you this: He crawled into a hole with two small children and blew himself up while his people stayed on the ground,” McKenzie Jr. said. “You can deduce what kind of person it is based on that activity. So that would be just my empirical observation of what he did.

“I’m not able to confirm anything else his last seconds. I just can’t confirm that one way or another.”