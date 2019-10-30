The autopsy report of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in August, was revealed on Wednesday, according to a report.

The report from the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office showed photos of the fractures that he had sustained.

Epstein’s hyoid bone had a fracture on the left and the thyroid had two fractures, reported Fox News.

A diagram from Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy that shows one of the fractures he sustained. (New York City Medical Examiner’s Office)

Another medical examiner’s photo shows the fractures. (New York City Medical Examiner’s Office)

Famed forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden suggested to Fox News on Tuesday that the bone fractures are more consistent with homicide than suicide.

But the medical examiner’s office issued a statement to several news outlets on Wednesday, standing by its conclusion that Epstein died of a suicide by hanging in his jail cell in Manhattan.

“Our investigation concluded that the cause of Mr. Epstein’s death was hanging and the manner of death was suicide. We stand by that determination,” New York City’s Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Barbara Sampson, told the Washington Examiner. “We continue to share information around the medical investigation with Mr. Epstein’s family, their representatives, and their pathology consultant. The original medical investigation was thorough and complete. There is no reason for a second medical investigation by our office.”

Baden, who served as New York City’s chief medical examiner in the 1970s, said the disgraced financier’s injuries were unusual for suicide hangings.

“I’ve not seen in fifty years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging,” he told Fox News, adding that he was hired by Mark Epstein, Jeffrey’s brother.

A New York Medical Examiner’s car is parked outside the Metropolitan Correctional Center where financier Jeffrey Epstein was being held, on Aug. 10, 2019, in New York. (Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)

“The brother is concerned that if [Epstein] was murdered, then other people who have information might be at risk,” Baden said in the interview, suggesting that powerful individuals may have been involved in the death.

“If they think he has information, his life could be in jeopardy,” he said.

Baden has been involved in several high-profile cases, including ones involving O.J. Simpson, President John F. Kennedy, Aaron Hernandez, Phil Spector, and Martin Luther King Jr.

Baden added to Fox that his investigation isn’t complete.

“The investigation is not completed until all the information has come in,” he said.

Epstein was arrested in July on sex trafficking charges. Authorities said he sexually abused and exploited dozens of girls—some as young as 14—in New York and Florida. The financier counted a number of high-profile politicians, entertainers, and business executives as his friends.