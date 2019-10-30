WTF MSM!? is a newsletter that puts a dose of sunlight on the mainstream media and exposes how the media twist facts, selectively report, and outright lie to advance their left-wing agenda. You can sign up for the WTF MSM!? newsletter here.

Once again a member of the mainstream media has compared President Donald Trump to a brutal dictator. This time it was MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, who said Trump reminded him of the murderous dictators Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi because of the way he described the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

NewsBusters has the details and the video:

Scarborough contended that Trump “sounded not like a President of the United States; he actually sounded like Saddam Hussein after torturing people, sounded like Muammar Gaddafi after he would torture people.” He added that the President’s remarks were “deeply un-American” and “deeply troubling” and an example of his “strongman instincts.”

Saying that a murderous thug, when faced with meeting his maker, died like a coward is somehow like being a dictator in Scarborough’s world. Splendid.

This follows in a long tradition of the mainstream media equating Trump and his family with dictators. In the first 100 days of the Trump presidency, I outlined how the media made such

comparisons with glee. Scarborough’s MSNBCs colleagues Rachel Maddow and Chris Matthews both compared Trump’s children to Uday and Qusay Hussein.

Maddow

said, “We have never thought of us as a country where Uday and Qusay [Hussein] get to be ministers of whatever they want, right?”

[embedded content]

Former Donald Trump Adviser Duped By Russian Spies | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC



youtu.be



Matthews

made the same comparison a week earlier.

[embedded content]

Matthews ties Trump kids to Saddam’s sons Uday and Qusay



www.youtube.com



Then of course there’s the time that the Boston Globe compared Trump’s signature to that of murderous Nazi Heinrich Himmler. An op-ed writer

for the Globe wrote, “‘His signature is this barbed-wire thing that’s into power and control and rigidity,’ said Sheila Lowe, a Ventura, Calif., handwriting analyst with more than 40 years of experience in this small field. ‘It’s closed, it’s not open, it’s not soft at all and it looks like Himmler’s.’ As in Heinrich Himmler, head of Adolf Hitler’s SS and the man who established the first official concentration camp at Dachau.”

Of course, sometime between February 2017 and today, the Globe edited out the part about Heinrich Himmler. But you can still see the original at

Archive.is.

And people who work in the mainstream media wonder why we don’t take anything they say seriously.

Links …

You can sign up to receive the WTF MSM!? newsletter here.