It often seems that there is no opportunity to bash President Trump that journalists in the mainstream media will not take, no matter how ridiculous it may be.

On Wednesday, President Trump tweeted out an obviously photoshopped image — which The Daily Wire’s own Twitter account initially created — of himself pinning the Medal of Honor on the much-beloved hero dog from the now-famous al-Baghdadi raid in Syria. The dog had quickly become an Internet sensation. Take a look:

Naturally, the meme had its share of haters and trolls, many of whom took issue with the photo being an obvious forgery. They were all outdone, however, when Steve Herman, the White House Bureau Chief of Voice for America, actually tried to turn it into some sort of alleged scandal.

“I’ve requested details from the [White House] on this photo. There was no such canine event on today’s [POTUS] schedule but there is a Medal of Honor ceremony set here for later today for an active duty Green Beret,” tweeted Herman.

After Twitter users scolded Herman for his hot take on the meme, he then took issue with the photoshopping itself, suggesting it was disrespectful to the original recipient of that Medal of Honor.

“Photoshopped from the first Medal of Honor [Donald Trump] awarded (to James McCloughan of the [U.S. Army] for conspicuous gallantry during the Vietnam War),” he tweeted in response to another journalist’s assertion that the photo disrespected McCloughan.

Herman was not alone in using this photo to bash President Trump. S.V. Date of HuffPost also tweeted: “Fine, just the president of the United States disseminating a doctored image created by a right-wing propaganda site.”

I’ve requested details from the @WhiteHouse on this photo.

There was no such canine event on today’s @POTUS schedule but there is a Medal of Honor ceremony set here for later today for an active duty Green Beret. https://t.co/NESINT9J4b — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019

Photoshopped from the first Medal of Honor @realDonaldTrump awarded (to James McCloughan of the @USArmy for conspicuous gallantry during the Vietnam War). https://t.co/PHEUCZd6B0 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019

Herman’s “journalism” was immediately met with a barrage of scorn and mockery.

“Not only did you take the picture way too seriously in posting this garbage, you actually felt it necessary to add [six] additional sub-tweets to truly put on display how pathetic you are … ‘journalist’ and ‘reporter’ have been replaced with ‘lazy hack’ thanks to people like you,” responded one Twitter user.

“This is clearly an attempt by the White House to shut out the press from reporting on the details of the Al-Baghdadi raid. Steve, please keep the pressure on them. Keen reporters like you are true Patriots and what this country needs,” another user jokingly stated.

“Steve. Really? You had to ask for comment from the WH on this? It’s for FUN, Steve! Lighten the hell up, even if for just a quick second to smile at a poorly photoshopped pic of the Hero Doggo getting her rightly deserved Doggie Medal. Good lord. Y’all are exhausting,” posted another.

Though ridiculous in its own right, Herman’s obvious case of “Trump derangement syndrome” comes nowhere as close to the madness displayed by Max Boot earlier this week. Boot openly scolded Trump for calling al-Baghdadi a coward due to the terrorist’s ultimate death by suicide.

“He was a sick and depraved man, and now he’s gone,” Trump said. “He died like a dog, he died like a coward.”

In response to that, Max Boot had only this to say: “The assertion that Baghdadi died as a coward was, in any case, contradicted by the fact that rather than be captured, he blew himself up.”

After enough backlash, Boot deleted the sentence, saying people misinterpreted it as defending al-Baghdadi’s honor.

“An earlier version of this column included a sentence questioning whether Trump was right to call Baghdadi a coward because he blew himself up. The line was removed because it unintentionally conveyed the impression that I considered Baghdadi courageous,” Boot later wrote.