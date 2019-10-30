Kanye West said he plans to have seven kids with wife Kim Kardashian West, emphasizing that children are what make a person “rich.”

“[I want] seven kids. The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible,” the “Closed on Sunday” rapper said on a recent episode of “Carpool Karaoke.”

West, who recently released a gospel album called “Jesus is King,” told host James Corden that he reads the Bible at night.

“I don’t like going out at nighttime. I like being at home with my family at night as much as possible,” West said, according to People magazine. “We’ll eat dinner and we’ll play with the kids and then we’ll put the kids to bed and then we go to bed. And then my wife watches Dateline [and] I read the Bible.”

The 42-year-old also praised marriage. “People thought it would be uncool to be married,” he said. “Then I got married and people were like, ‘Oh, that’d be cool. It’s more than cool. It’s more than cool as hell.”

“It’s heavenly. It’s great. It’s magnificent,” West added. “Nobody thought it would be uncool to marry Kim Kardashian.”

As noted by The Daily Wire last week, Christian pastor Adam Tyson recently revealed in an interview that West told him in May that he had been “radically saved” by Christ:

“[Kanye] said, ‘About five weeks ago, I got radically saved,’” Tyson said, according to XXL. “He just started telling me a little about his testimony.” According to Tyson, West told him that he was raised as a Christian but began “chasing all the things of this world” after hitting it big in the music industry. “He would say the devil basically brought him to a place where he just felt like he was in bondage to his sin. So he said, ‘I got delivered,’” Tyson recalled.

Since his religious conversion, West started a Sunday service event in Calabasas, which he believes was part of God’s plan for him.

“When I went to the hospital a few years ago, I wrote in the hospital, ‘Start a church in Calabasas,’” he told Corden. “It’s something I had a feeling I needed to do that God put on my heart. And now, He just keeps taking me to new levels and taking us to new levels that we just didn’t imagine before.”

“God’s always had a plan for me and he’s always wanted to use me, but I think He wanted me to suffer more and wanted people to see my suffering and see my pain and put stigmas on me and have me go through all the human experiences,” West continued. “So now when I talk about how Jesus saved me, more people can relate to that experience. If it was just, ‘We grew up with this guys music and now he’s a superstar,’ it’s less compelling than, ‘Oh, this guy had a mental breakdown, this guy’s in debt …”

The musical talent released his highly-anticipated “Jesus is King” album on October 25.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Related: ‘Radically Saved’ Kanye Called Rap ‘The Devil’s Music,’ Almost Quit Industry, Pastor Reveals