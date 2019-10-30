Late Tuesday night, swimsuit model Kate Upton lashed out at those posting “dumb misogynist comments” in reaction to a tweet she posted about a controversial call during Game Six of the World Series.

“I LOVE talking about sports and reading all of the dumb misogynist comments. It reminds me that women need to keep fighting for equality. It’s 2019 but feels like the 1950s,” Upton posted to her Twitter account, adding a “feminist” hashtag.

The call in question Upton was commenting on, as noted by a Houston ABC News affiliate, “came in the seventh inning, when the Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner was ruled out on interference at first base.”

“The disputed call went under review, and it appears it’s during that time that Upton tweeted the MLB rule about the call, trying to clear up confusion,” ABC 13 explained.

“He wasn’t within the base path,” Upton captioned a photo of the game. “Those who don’t know the rule you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines. Not sure why the review is taking so long…”

The 27-year-old beauty also retweeted a post by sportswriter Jon Morosi concerning the MLB rule to which Upton was referring.

“[MLB] rule: ‘When running the last half of the way to first base while the ball is being fielded in the vicinity of first, a baserunner must stay within the three-foot runner’s lane to the right of the foul line unless [he is] avoiding a player fielding a batted ball,’” Morosi posted.

While it appears a vast majority of the reactions, whether in disagreement or agreement, were not sexist, Upton was seemingly reacting to some of the nasty comments, such as “stick to modeling” and “do porn and I’ll forgive you for this tweet.”

The model made sports-related headlines in 2016, as well. On both Twitter and Instagram, Upton posted about her frustration with athletes kneeling during the playing of our national anthem, particularly on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“This is unacceptable,” she said of Miami Dolphins players taking a knee. “You should be proud to be an American. Especially on 9/11 when we should support each other.”

“Protest [and] speak [your] mind whenever [you] want but during the 120 seconds you should support the people who protect our freedom,” Upton added.

In an Instagram post, with has since been removed from the platform, Upton wrote:

In my opinion, the national anthem is a symbolic song about our country. It represents honoring the many brave men and women who sacrifice and have sacrificed their lives each and every single day to protect our freedom. Sitting or kneeling down during the national anthem is a disgrace to those people who have served and currently serve our country. Sitting down during the national anthem on September 11th is even more horrific. Protest all you want and use social media all you want. However, during the nearly two minutes when that song is playing, I believe everyone should put their hands on their heart and be proud of our country for we are all truly blessed. Recent history has shown that it is a place where anyone no matter what race or gender has the potential to become President of the United States. We live in the most special place in the world and should be thankful. After the song is over, I would encourage everyone to please use the podium they have, stand up for their beliefs, and make America a better place. The rebuilding of battery park and the freedom tower demonstrates that amazing things can be done in this country when we work together towards a common goal. It is a shame how quickly we have forgotten this as a society. Today we are more divided then ever before. I could never imagine multiple people sitting down during the national anthem on the September 11th anniversary. The lessons of 911 should teach us that if we come together, the world can be a better and more peaceful place #neverforget.

