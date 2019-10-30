On Tuesday’s episode of “The Andrew Klavan Show,” Klavan talks about John Durham, the universally respected prosecutor who is leading the criminal investigation into the Obama administration. Video and partial transcript below:

The real story is that the footsteps are coming up behind these guys who organized the spying into Donald Trump’s campaign. As I keep telling you, the logic here that the Democrats are trying to sell is that it was great that this army of unelected, faceless bureaucrats ⁠— these shadow men tapped Donald Trump’s phones, they wiretapped Trump Tower, they infiltrated his campaign, they investigated him, they sent spies after him ⁠— They did everything they could and then leaked to the press this bogus story about Russian collusion, all of which was disproved ⁠— this is what they did ⁠— and that was great, that was terrific, that was excellent.

But the fact that on a phone call, Donald Trump said, Oh and while you’re at it, you know, you should investigate Joe Biden. That’s impeachable? That is nonsense, and now John Durham ⁠— and remember, John Durham is a guy who is universally respected. And this is the thing, they’ve been trying forever to tar Bill Barr, the attorney general. But he appointed this guy, and this is a guy who goes after the government, right.

John Durham was part of the investigation into Whitey Bulger. Remember him? He was the mobster who ran parts of Boston and he tricked, he conned the FBI into colluding with him so that he was protected, so he could go around murdering people, and the FBI covered up for him because they thought he was a source, but he was a source who never gave them anything. It was John Durham who went in after him.

Eric Holder appointed John Durham to investigate the CIA’s interrogation programs and whether they broke any laws and whether they were torturers. So this is a guy who is respected by both parties. They got nothing. He has just turned this reportedly into a criminal investigation ⁠— his investigation into Obamagate has apparently become a criminal investigation. That is the story that should be the headline every day. All this Ukraine stuff, this trivial stuff, what they’re leaking with Adam Schiff is leaking out of his secret little star chamber in the cellar of the capital is not big news. It is people ⁠— political manipulation that they are colluding with ⁠— the press is colluding with the political manipulation.

It is big news that John Durham is investigating the previous administration in a criminal way. That means somebody could get indicted, that means somebody could go to jail, and it’s hilarious. The principals in this, the skills, the perps, the investigators are suddenly deserting the sinking ship. James Clapper, the former national security adviser, this is what he said on CNN about Durham’s investigation:

CLAPPER: I don’t think there was any wrongdoing. I think at the time all of us were trying to navigate a very, very difficult, politically fraught, highly charged situation. I know for my part, my main concern was, the Russians, and the threat posed by the Russians to our other are very political fabric. And the message I’m getting from all this is apparently what we were supposed to have done was to ignore the Russian interference, ignore the Russian meddling, and the threat that it poses to us. And, Oh, by the way, blown off what the then commander chief, President Obama, told us to do, which was to assemble all the reporting that we could that we had available to us and put it in one report that the president could pass on to the Congress and the next administration. And while we’re at it, declassify as much as we possibly could to make it public, and that’s what we did.

He rolled on Obama also. This is like the scene in the police TV show where they say, Oh, we got James Comey in the other room. We were interviewing Comey, and you know, we got James Clapper in the other room and he’s rolling on it. Call me. And if you think if you think he’s gonna hold up ⁠— he just rolled on Obama. He just said, w we’re doing what the president told us to do. Don’t arrest me. You don’t trust me. I was just doing what the president told us do.

It’s actually an amazing clip of the guy giving up the president of the United States. It’s a criminal investigation. You think these guys are going to jail without talking? Forget about it. Here’s James Comey talking about this. And I want to point out that in this interview, he made a joke about moving to New Zealand if Trump was re-elected and everybody put out ⁠— all the right wingers put up a headline, “Comey Says He’ll Move To New Zealand.” I actually thought this guy, who I believe really belongs in jail for some of the stuff he did, I think that was unfair to him. You know, he made a joke. We all make jokes. That was unfair, but this is what he said about the investigation:

COMEY: I can’t tell what’s going on with the attorney general and that investigation. I was deeply concerned by some things he said early on about using the word “spying” and saying there things that just don’t make sense. And at the time, I said that’s not the way pros operate. If there’s a reason to look at something, you shut up and you try and gather the facts and then share the facts with us. And I still feel that way that I don’t know what they’re looking at, and so I’m not really in a position to say you shouldn’t investigate. Okay, you’re gonna investigate, investigate. John Durham is someone who has a strong professional reputation, someone I have for years thought was an excellent prosecutor, I can’t tell what’s going on with the attorney general. I would hope that Mr. Durham will do everything possible to protect his reputation from being damaged by those in leadership, and the most important way he can do that is [to] give us transparency.

Remember crying Chuck Schumer? It’s like the entire party has become the crying Democrats. But I loved the fact that he says, shut up. This is the guy who never stopped talking, never stopped coming out in his investigations and telling us what was going on when it wasn’t his job to do that. He did it with Hillary Clinton, he made that big speech and was supposed to go to Loretta Lynch, [and] was supposed to go to the Justice Department. But no. He was going to tell us, and he’s talking about transparency when the Democrats are hiding away in a locked room in the basement of the Capitol building pretending to do an investigation ⁠— which I’m telling you is going nowhere.

