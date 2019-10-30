A homeowner in Wichita, Kansas, arrived at his residence around 4 p.m. Tuesday when he discovered four or five suspected burglars inside, police told the Wichita Eagle.

With that, the homeowner fired one shot — hitting one of the suspected burglars — and all of them fled the house, police told the paper.

Image source: KAKE-TV video screenshot

The shot suspect — a 50-year-old woman — was found at the Lost Sock Laundromat almost five miles from the home, the Eagle reported, adding that paramedics took her to a hospital for what cops called non-life-threatening injuries.

Wichita Police Lt. Joe Kennedy said the homeowner is cooperating with the investigation, and detectives have yet to determine whether there was any property loss, the paper said. The robbery appears to be random with no known connection between the homeowner and burglars, the Eagle said.

The district attorney’s office will determine if the shooting was justified, Kennedy added the paper.

KAKE-TV said police are searching for the other suspects.