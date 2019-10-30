Democrats may be pushing to impeach President Donald Trump, but Republicans will win back the House in 2020 and Speaker Nancy Pelosi will “lose her power,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy insisted Wednesday.

“It only takes 19 seats to win the majority,” the California Republican told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “They have 31 Democrats sitting in seats that President Trump carried, and we’re going to carry those again.”

Further, Democrats who had initially said impeachment was wrong now approve of impeachment “every time they get a primary opponent,” said McCarthy, adding that they’re moving to the left because of challengers forcefully calling for impeachment.

“Watch Max Rose, [a] congressman, who said impeachment was wrong,” said McCarthy. “Now he’s changed the entire system [so] that you’re not innocent until proven guilty.”

Meanwhile, the focus is on impeachment, but Democrats are not getting anything else accomplished, McCarthy said.

“Our military is not getting their pay raise,” said McCarthy. “Prescription drug prices are not being lowered. The agreement with Mexico and Canada, our number one and number two traders, are not ratified, while we’re sitting down talking to China — our number three trader. We are making America weaker just because [Democrats] dislike this president.”

He also criticized House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, one of the leaders in the impeachment inquiry, saying he “lied to the American public [about] not knowing about the whistleblower. He put us through a two-year nightmare with millions of dollars spent. And the worst part about all of this (is the) government is not funded.”