Meghan McCain opened up about her miscarriage and shared that she “blamed” herself for it and “felt so ashamed” after suffering the loss last year.

"I don't want to be the face of death and miscarriage but I also feel like life throws things at you that are unexpected and you have to roll with the punches," the co-host of "The View" shared with "Good Morning America" in a piece published Wednesday.

"And I would rather continue to open up dialogues and conversations," she added. "I just hope that women out there know that they aren't alone and they haven't done anything wrong. And that the pain is real and it's totally understandable."

McCain continued, “I was very, very, very hard on myself. And I blamed the stress of my life and I blamed being older and I blamed my personality and I blamed things that were not rational.”

The “View” co-host said since that time she has “tried to go a little easier on” herself “on all things having to do with motherhood and pregnancy-related, because its not easy being a woman.”

“I felt so ashamed. I had to take time off of work,” the “View” co-host added, while explaining she feared she was impacting her work because of everything she was going through

At one point, Meghan talked about how losing her father, the late Sen. John McCain to brain cancer, and her child in the same summer was a “very strange circle of life experience.”

“I always describe it as the inverse of losing my dad because my dad was like, the ending of a beautiful long-lived life and I grieve that and the way I grieved having a miscarriage, and grieved my daughter was what could have been,” McCain shared.

“It’s hard,” she added. “It’s just really, really, really hard and I empathize with all women who have gone through it and who may go through it. It’s just horrific. And it doesn’t really get easier either.”