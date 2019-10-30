Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday dismissed the Democrats’ impeachment resolution, stating that it will do nothing more than “codify their unfair process.”

McConnell blasted the Democrats’ impeachment proceedings resolution, stating that it will “codify their unfair process.”

The Republican leader summarized the resolution thusly:

1. No due process now

2. Maybe some later

3. But only if they feel like it

“No American, the president or anyone else, should be subjected to this kind of unfairness,” he added:

The resolution itself does little to address the concerns of Republicans, some of whom stormed House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) secret impeachment lair in the Capitol Hill basement last week in an attempt to call for greater transparency.

While House Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern (D-MA) claims the resolution provides “a clear path forward,” the resolution does not address the fact that the inquiry itself never faced a full House vote.

As Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak extensively detailed, there are five key issues with the resolution:

1. The resolution gives authority to the House Intelligence Committee that it has never had before.

2. The resolution does not provide the minority with equal subpoena power, as in the past.

3. The resolution waters down minority powers over the release of Intelligence transcripts.

4. The resolution does not compel the release of past testimony.

5. The resolution restricts the president’s right to be represented.

The White House responded to the House Democrats’ resolution on Tuesday, calling it an “illegitimate sham.”

“The resolution put forward by Speaker Pelosi confirms that House Democrats’ impeachment has been an illegitimate sham from the start as it lacked any proper authorization by a House vote,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.