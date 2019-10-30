(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) — Miranti Widjoko was invited by Japanese home appliances brand Sharp to the launch of the company’s new refrigerators in Jakarta last year. At an event timed to coincide with the beginning of Islam’s holy month of Ramadan, the appliances were introduced as the “first halal-certified refrigerators in Indonesia”, meaning they adhered to Islamic religious requirements.

“What? Does it mean that fridges can be haram [forbidden under Islamic law]?” the 45-year-old mother of two wondered at the time. “How does that work?” The Sharp representative told her that the materials usually used to produce fridge compartments could contain traces of animal products that are forbidden to Muslims, she recalls.

“When it was time to replace my old fridge, I didn’t hesitate to choose this [halal] fridge,” says Miranti, who had been invited to the launch as a member of the Indonesian Halal Chef Association.

