John Legend rewrote Frank Loesser’s Oscar-winning song “Baby It’s Cold Outside” so it is now woke and pro-abortion.

In a Vanity Fair profile, Legend says he rewrote the problematic song for his new Christmas album. He and Kelly Clarkson will sing a new and purified duet, and it goes like this:

Clarkson: What will my friends think…? Legend: I think they should rejoice… Clarkson: If I have one more drink…? Legend: It’s your body, and your choice.

Yes, it’s finally happened, y’all… The left’s woke jihad has finally cast aside all artistry, subtlety, and poetry in favor of a ball peen hammer to drive a railroad spike into your forehead.

What had once been a lovely, lyrical, playful, and yes — even insightful song about the beautiful dance of human seduction, and how it is so gloriously teased out by both the man and the woman (who is in total control, by the way), is now a goddamned NARAL bumper sticker.

We don’t know about the rest of the song yet, but it probably goes like this…

Clarkson: I really can’t stay… Legend: It used to be cold outside… Clarkson: I think I wanna be gay… Legend: Climate Change makes me cry… Clarkson: You’re much too cisgen… Legend: Oh, how I love CNN… Clarkson: I might marry an appliance… Legend: Trump is racist and anti-science… Clarkson: That appliance vibrates real nice… Legend: You know, I’ve learned to menstruate… Clarkson: After the wedding we’ll throw rice… Legend: How dare you culturally appropriate…

Have you noticed, though, how these Year Zero Puritans always attack the classics?

What I mean is, if John Legend and the rest of the fascist left want to purify art, why Baby It’s Cold Outside and Huckleberry Finn and To Kill a Mockingbird?

Now, before I go any further… Don’t misunderstand. As a free speech extremist I oppose any and all efforts to “correct” art, even art I personally do not find all that artistic, but why don’t John Legend and his fellow left-wing vandals rewrite 2 Live Crew’s As Nasty as They Wanna Be into As Distasteful as the Consent Form Allows? ? Or N.W.A.’s Niggaz4Life into Afro-Americans for Choice?

They don’t because their crusade is not about decency or purity or sensitivity or inclusion… It is only about tearing down and destroying America’s shared culture, our classics, the art and artistry that unifies us, that brings us joy, that allows us some escape.

FACT: While John Legend was defacing Baby Its Cold Outside, dozens of porn shorts were filmed featuring young women agreeing to be abused and demeaned for $500, and those shorts will be seen by millions and millions of young men. But Legend would never do anything about that, because this is not about respecting or saving women, it’s about ravaging what’s beautiful, unifying, timeless, and perfect.

John Legend is little different from the Taliban blowing up statues in the name of virtue.

