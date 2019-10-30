The Oregon Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) is heavily invested in a healthcare company accused of overseeing sexual assault and neglect in its treatment facilities, where some Oregon foster children are housed after being sent out of state by the Oregon government. The Oregon Treasury acknowledged the misconduct allegations but nevertheless increased its holding in the company, according to a letter obtained by The Epoch Times.

The Epoch Times recently obtained a leaked memorandum on the misconduct allegations prepared by healthcare expert Ronald Davidson at the request of Oregon Democrat State Senator Sara Gelser.

The memo stated: “At Acadia [Healthcare], not only are there undisclosed criminal indictments and convictions of former employees for the death or assault of patients, but we found allegations that Acadia has:

Destroyed evidence

Falsified documents

Duped regulators during audits

Covered up incidents of patient abuse

Submitted fictitious billings to the government

Failed to disclose regulatory investigations at certain facilities

Retaliated against multiple whistleblowers.”

“DRO [Disability Rights Ohio] investigators also discovered a pattern of substandard quality of care at the Acadia-operated Ohio Hospital for Psychiatry, including sexual assaults, physical abuse, and other harmful incidents and quality-deficit problems within the hospital,” Davidson wrote in his memorandum.

Acadia Healthcare operates 593 facilities including 240 in the United States, according to its website.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement System (PERS), which serves as the state’s public employee retirement fund, health insurer, and disability fund, and which makes investments operated by the Oregon Treasury, is listed as a major financial stakeholder in Acadia Healthcare.

“Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period,” the Enterprise Leader reported in September 2019.

Oregon PERS directed our request for comment to the Oregon Treasury, which sent the Epoch Times a letter sent by Oregon Treasurer Tobias Reed to Acadia Healthcare CEO Debra K. Osteen on April 25, 2019.

The letter reads in part: “My primary reason for writing today is to discuss recent reports in several news outlets, including Oregon Public Broadcasting, on children in Acadia’s care, and to emphasize your responsibilities to these children. As a parent and concerned citizen, these reports are deeply disturbing. These children are among our most vulnerable citizens and they require a safe, supportive environment. This situation requires your immediate attention. But I’m also writing to you as a fiduciary of Oregon’s public funds. Further review of your company reveals other troubling information, all of which threaten Acadia’s potential for long term growth, jeopardize Oregon’s investment in Acadia, and increase the likelihood that patient care will be impacted by Acadia’s financial considerations.”

Despite Reed’s acknowledgment of the problems, Oregon PERS increased its holdings in Acadia.

Gelser has been raising concerns about Acadia Healthcare, despite Oregon PERS’ investment.

“In April after we had a 9 year old get chemically restrained [in an out of state Acadia facility]. DHS promised not to send any more kids to Acadia,” Gelser said in an interview with The Epoch Times.

Acadia Healthcare did not return a request for comment for this report.

Follow Patrick Howley on twitter: @HowleyReporter