(MEMPHIS COMMERCIAL APPEAL) — About 19 months after resigning from his position as teaching pastor at Highpoint Church, Andy Savage is starting a new church in Memphis, according to a filing with the state and an audio recording of an “interest meeting” for the new church.

Savage resigned from his position at Highpoint after being accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl in Texas about 20 years ago while her youth pastor.

“He was my ordained Youth Minister,” tweeted Jules Woodson, Savage’s victim. “He knew me and groomed me since I was 14. This was not a mistake it was a crime! Per TX law it is non-consensual sexual assault. Fine, let him move on & sit in the pews, but he has absolutely disqualified himself from the pulpit.”

Read the full story ›

The post Pastor who quit amid sex allegations starting new church appeared first on WND.