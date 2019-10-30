A famed forensic pathologist on Wednesday said that sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s body showed a number of signs of homicide despite a medical examiner ruling that Epstein had committed suicide.

Michael Baden, a former New York City medical examiner who has been hired Epstein’s brother to look into the matter, told “Fox & Friends” that after studying Epstein’s body, he thinks the sex offender was killed.

“I think the evidence points to a homicide rather than a suicide,” he said.

“Because there are three fractures in the hyoid bone, the thyroid cartilage that are very unusual for suicide and more indicative of strangulation — homicidal strangulation,” Baden added.

New York City official’s determined Epstein’s death was a suicide in August. He was found dead in his cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in the city the week prior. The financier was held at the facility beginning in July after being arrested for federal sex trafficking charges.

A number of conspiracy theories have circulated following Epstein’s death, revolving around why he was not being observed while he was on suicide watch.

Baden said the fact that the two guards who were supposed to check on the disgraced financier falling asleep and the malfunctioning of a security camera watching Epstein leads him to believe a homicide could have been possible.

“I’ve never seen in 50 years of investigating all deaths that occur in prisons in New York state never have two guards fall asleep at the same time, while the video doesn’t work,” he said.