A drag queen performer named “Sasha Sota” repeatedly exposed himself while reading to young children during a recent “Drag Queen Story Hour” event at a taxpayer-funded library in Minnesota, photos show.

Blogger Anne Taylor, writing at “Caffeinated Thoughts,” attended the October 17 event at the Hennepin Country Library and shared photos online of the drag queen’s exposed crotch.

“We’re talking a sleeveless cut-off t-shirt resembling SpongeBob SquarePants with midriff exposed, a pink mini-skirt, rainbow ankle socks, and black spiked heels that went above six inches,” Taylor described Sota’s attire. “The wig he wore was mermaid style crimping in the color of bright orange and makeup that was far too much under the neon lights.”

The drag queen “strode in suggestively past the children, sitting down in a chair before several preschool-aged girls with his legs spread wide, exposing his nylon covered crotch in front of children sitting at eye level,” she recalled, providing photos of one such incident. “We noticed that he did this often while reading nervously before the children.”

There were some 20-plus adults in attendance — most of whom were mothers, according to Taylor. Some of the fathers who were there, she said, “quickly left” after they saw the performer themselves. And there were “[a]bout twenty-two children … ranging in age from infant, toddler, and preschool into the elementary grades” at the story hour.

Taylor explained that she was shocked by the event. “I initially thought Drag Queen Story Hours were a hoax and simply unfathomable until I experienced one myself,” she said.

The library, according to their website, is set for another drag queen event, called “Stories Together With Drag Performers,” on November 2nd.

“Celebrate self-expression, dress-up, and gender fluidity through stories, rhymes, music and movement with drag performers from our community,” the event description reads. “These events will be a safe, positive, and encouraging space for children and caregivers to express themselves in an open environment.”

The library claims the drag event is “suitable” for “families,” “preschoolers,” and “toddlers.”

In a statement, the Hennepin County Library told The Blaze that the “program” is “relatively new” and that it is “unfortunately making mistakes.”

“Storytime Together with Drag Performers is a relatively new program in the Hennepin County Library system and elsewhere,” the statement said. “Drag performers historically were leaders in the fight for equality — including them in LGBT History Month observances is meant to both honor the history and provide a welcoming space for families who may not otherwise see themselves reflected in our public places.”

“We are all still learning — and unfortunately making mistakes,” it continued. “Most storytime performances involve a performer in brilliantly colored costume and theatrical makeup. They read books and share songs about characters who are different in some way, and who learn to accept and celebrate differences in themselves and others.”

And there will likely be more “mistakes” to come, the library conceded: “Every performance is different. That allows for a new show every day, but also introduces the possibility of new mistakes.”

Finally addressing the controversy, the statement admitted: “Partway through this year’s schedule, we realized the need for a performer dress code. We followed up right away with each of the performers to ensure that their costumes are appropriate for the audience and activity.”

“Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, especially from LGBT families,” the statement concluded. “As we continue to be both innovative and inclusive, we are committed to also be good stewards of our public spaces.”

“Sasha Sota” adult drag performer who read to preschoolers at the Ridgedale Hennepin County Library on Oct. 17.Please note: These photos have not been edited, blurred or altered in any way. Posted by Child Protection League Action on Friday, October 18, 2019

H/t The Blaze