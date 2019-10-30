Secretary of State Mike PompeoMichael (Mike) Richard PompeoOvernight Defense: House approves Turkey sanctions in rebuke of Trump | Trump attacks on Army officer testifying spark backlash | Dems want answers from Esper over Ukraine aid Menendez seeks probe into if Pompeo violated Hatch Act House approves Turkey sanctions in rare bipartisan rebuke of Trump MORE has said that President Trump Donald John TrumpNumber of uninsured children rises for second year, tops 4 million Trump moment from White House Halloween trick-or-treat event goes viral White House official says transcript of Ukraine call omitted key phrases: report MORE‘s infamous July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “consistent” with the administration’s policies.

The phone call in which Trump pressed Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenWhite House official says transcript of Ukraine call omitted key phrases: report Biden uses National Cat Day to fundraise for putting a ‘pet back in White House’ Sondland emerges as key target after Vindman testimony MORE is at the center of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into the president.

“The call was consistent with what I had a long set of conversations with President Trump on our policy for an awfully long time,” Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News. “Our policy has been very clear all along with respect to Ukraine.”

Asked whether any parts of the call were not included in the rough transcript released by the White House, Pompeo doubled down on the fact that it was “consistent” with the administration’s Ukraine policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I heard the President very clearly on that call talking about making sure that corruption – whether that corruption took place in the 2016 election, whether that corruption was continuing to take place, that the monies that were being provided would be used appropriately,” Pompeo said.

“It was very consistent with what I’d understood President Trump and our administration to be doing all along,” he added.

In the Fox interview Pompeo also lamented the fact that State Department lawyers are not permitted to be part of closed-door witness testimonies in the impeachment inquiry, calling it “deeply troubling.”

“We’re not allowed to have State Department lawyers in the room. That’s deeply troubling,” he said. “But my understanding is that every one of these individuals had the same Ukrainian policy that President Trump had.”

White House official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified this week that the rough transcript released by the White House did not include key words and phrases from the call, according to The New York Times.

Trump has sought to dismiss Vindman, calling him a “Never Trumper” in a tweet.