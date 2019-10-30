“The informant was present during the assault on Baghdadi’s compound in the Syrian province of Idlib, and he was exfiltrated from the region two days later with his family,” the Post reports. “The man, whose nationality had not been revealed, is expected to receive some or all of the $25 million U.S. bounty that had been placed on Baghdadi’s head, according to the officials.”
The Post notes that an unnamed official described the informant as a Sunni Arab who defected after the terrorist group killed one of his relatives.
In a nationally televised statement Sunday morning, President Trump announced the death of Baghdadi and made a point of underscoring his heinous actions as the leader of the barbaric group as well as his shameful death, which took the lives of three of his own children.
“Last night, the United States brought the world’s No. 1 terrorist leader to justice,” Trump told the nation Sunday. “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. He was the founder and leader of ISIS, the most ruthless and violent terror organization anywhere in the world. The United States has been searching for Baghdadi for many years. Capturing or killing Baghdadi has been the top national security priority of my administration. U.S. Special Operations forces executed a dangerous and daring nighttime raid in northwestern Syria and accomplished their mission in grand style.
“He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way,” said Trump. “The compound had been cleared by this time, with people either surrendering or being shot and killed. Eleven young children were moved out of the house uninjured. The only ones remaining were Baghdadi in the tunnel, and he had dragged three of his young children with him. They were led to certain death.”
“He reached the end of the tunnel, as our dogs chased him down,” Trump continued. “He ignited his vest, killing himself and the three children. His body was mutilated by the blast, the tunnel had caved in on it in addition, but test results gave certain, immediate and totally positive identification it was him.”
“The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread — terrified of the American forces bearing down on him,” said the president. “We were in the compound for approximately two hours, and after the mission was accomplished, we took highly sensitive material and information from the raid, much having to do with ISIS, origins, future plans, things that we very much want. Baghdadi’s demise demonstrates America’s relentless pursuit of terrorist leaders, and our commitment to the enduring and total defeat of ISIS and other terrorist organizations.”
Below is the full transcript of Trump’s remarks
