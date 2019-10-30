A new report states that the treasurer for a new Super PAC for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also functions as a registered agent lobbying for a foreign country.

As Sean Davis writes at The Federalist, “Larry Rasky, a lobbyist who previously worked as a top campaign operative for Biden, is listed as the treasurer of the PAC, according to records filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).” Davis adds that Department of Justice files indicate Rasky works as a registered foreign agent lobbying for Azerbaijan.

Last Sunday, Biden told reporters in Iowa, “I can tell you now, if I am your president — next president — I’m going to build on the squeaky clean, transparent environment that we had in the Obama-Biden White House … No one in my family will have an office in the White House, will sit in on meetings as if they’re a cabinet member, will in fact have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or foreign country.”

Politico confirmed Lasky’s connection with the Super PAC, writing, “A former Joe Biden aide has filed paperwork to form a super PAC, called Unite the Country, that is set to boost the former vice president with millions of dollars in spending in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.” Politico reported on Tuesday.

Davis notes that the DOJ records reveal Rasky was hired by the Azerbaijani government in April 2019; he adds, “Federal documents signed by Rasky show that he reports directly to Elin Suleymanov, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the United States.” The contract Lasky signed with the Azerbaijani government states, “[The government of Azerbaijan] will pay RASKY a minimum monthly non-refundable fee (the ‘Monthly Fee’) for the Services provided of $15,000 per month, plus a 5% administrative fee as described below. The Monthly Fees totaling $94,500 shall be paid in two equal installments. The initial payment of $47,250 is due upon the signing of this agreement. The second payment of $47,250 is due on July 15, 2019.”

According to Politico, Rasky has had other dealings with the Biden family; Politico wrote of James Biden, Joe’s brother, and Hunter Biden, who were thinking of purchasing Paradigm, “James and Hunter brought in Larry Rasky, a lobbyist and longtime Biden adviser, who at one point, according to court records, was going to provide $1 million in financing. Rasky did not respond to a request for comment.”

CBS News reported on Tuesday that Biden’s campaign warned Unite The Country not to attack other Democratic presidential candidates. Biden’s campaign manager Greg Schultz told reporters, “Our campaign would be extremely frustrated if the super PAC was used to attack other Democrats.”

CBS News added, “Biden has denied changing his opinion over whether he would welcome the assistance of super PACs.” Schultz stated, “The super PAC was not encouraged. It was not discouraged. And the reality is Trump does not want to run against Joe Biden. He’s spending $10 million to date against him.” He added, “Our campaign was at a disadvantage in that Joe Biden didn’t walk in with his own email list. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, in particular, [have] built their email list at a national level for years and years with millions and millions and millions of dollars of investment.”