Photos from the new “SEAL Team” episode have been released, and they promise a ton of action.

The plot of “All Along the Watchtower: Part 1,” according to CBS’ YouTube description is, “Jason pleads to be sent to help Ray and Clay, who are abroad on a mission to protect a U.S. ambassador (Khandi Alexander) when their compound is attacked.” (REVIEW: Bravo Sees Major Changes In ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘The Strength Of The Wolf)

[embedded content]

Judging from the photos of released for the fifth episode of season three, it looks like Jason and the guys might be a massive fight whole protecting the ambassador.

Take a look at them all below.

The plot line of defending an ambassador in a foreign country is bound to be good. We’ve had some great action sequences through the first four episodes, and I don’t think that’ll slow down tonight.

Whenever Bravo is getting in gunfights, you know the viewers are in for a very fun time.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

If you’re not already watching “SEAL Team,” then I suggest you start immediately. It’s one of the best shows on TV, and it’s not hard to see why.

It’s got tons of action, it shines a light on our brave warriors and it never slows down. Tune in tonight on CBS to catch episode five of season three.

It’s going to be a fun one.