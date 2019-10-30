As transgender athletes collect more and more records and titles in women’s sports, female athletes are starting to fear that their leagues will be dominated by people who were born male.

Today on The Daily Caller Explains, Host Anders Hagstrom goes over the increasing frequency of born-males winning events in female sports. While no transgender person has yet competed in the Olympics, standards for determining who is a male and who is a female and when they can compete vary wildly within countries, sports, leagues, and age groups. (RELATED: Boys Sweeping Girls Track Wouldn’t Break Top 100 In Boys Event)

Transgender athletes, particularly born-males, argue they have no true advantages over their female opponents, but research is increasingly proving that hormone therapy can’t bridge the gap between genders.

