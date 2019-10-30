Comedy Central host Trevor Noah slammed rapper Kanye West for the rapper’s criticism of destructive Democrat Party politics. Noah mischaracterized West’s comments by ignoring the Grammy-winner’s main claim that expecting blacks to only vote for Democrats simply because they are black is a racist assumption.

During one of Noah’s off-air segments of his Daily Show program, Noah railed against West for saying “every black person in America is brainwashed.” That isn’t exactly what West said in the interview Noah cited.

“I don’t disagree that you can have your own opinion,” Noah said of West’s comments. “But this is what I don’t like, is when Kanye West and people like him will say, ‘Black people in America have been brainwashed… into voting for the Democrats, believing that they’re victims, but we’re not victims! We can vote Republican! We can do whatever we want!’ Then I’m like, OK, let me get this straight: you’re saying that every black person in America is brainwashed? You’re saying that 70, 80, 90 percent of black people who are voting Democrat, they’re brainwashed? So you’re saying you’re the only person who’s enlightened, and all these black people are stupidly following this Democratic victim [narrative]?”

Kanye West did not actually say “every black person in America is brainwashed.”

In his October 25 interview with radio host Big Boy, West said, “Bro, we brainwashed out here bro. C’mon man, this is a free man talking. Democrats had us voting Democrats on food stamps for years bro.”

That is not exactly the same as saying “all” black people are brainwashed but is instead West generalizing.

In the interview, West continued saying, “What’s you’re talking about? Guns in the ’80s, taking the fathers out the homes, plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children. Thou shall not kill.”

“Bro, we brainwashed out here. Come on…this a free man talking. Democrats had us voting Democrat for years…. taking the fathers out of the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children. Gosh they’re now killed.” @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/tIhR6iruBz — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) October 26, 2019

On Tuesday, Trevor Noah went on to rip West for saying that blacks should not reflexively vote for Democrats simply because they are blacks, and that is what blacks are expected to do. Indeed, as far as the comedy TV host is concerned, Democrats give blacks “the best chance.”

“What is more likely? The fact that these people are brainwashed, or the fact that, in America, you have to vote for the system that gives you the best chance? You only have two choices, and that does make it weird, but you only have to choices, and if you are a black person you go, well, I’m going to vote for the choice that gives me the best chance of success,” said Noah, adding, “You get to a point, and it’s true, when you are famous and rich enough as a black person where it’s like, yeah, your life isn’t affected the same way by Republican policies. In fact, it may even be beneficial for you as a rich person to vote Republican because they’re like ‘less taxes,’ and you’re like, ‘Yeah, I’ll take that.’” “You know who doesn’t mess around with their votes in America? Black women. They don’t. They do not. And I refuse to live in a world where I go, ‘Black women have been brainwashed.’ No, I don’t think black women in America have been—or can be—brainwashed. I think, if anything, black women in America have the least leeway when it comes to messing around with their vote,” said Trevor Noah. “Black women in America are like, no, I know where my vote needs to go because I know how important this is to me, because, as a woman and as a black person combined, the impacts of my vote are exponentially felt. I have a higher rate of mortality when I’m giving birth, I have a higher chance of not getting a loan, I have a higher chance of not getting a job, I will get exponentially less for doing the same job as somebody else. As a black woman, I cannot afford to mess around with this vote. That, to me, is not a brainwashed person. That’s not a victim.”

Meanwhile, as West noted, Democrats continue to push for abortion on demand, for any reason, and all the way up until birth despite that abortion has by some estimates killed off 14 million black Americans since 1973 when Roe v Wade was decided in the U.S. Supreme Court. But it gets no better for black children lucky enough to escape abortions as the big, Democrat-controlled cities have failed to educate black children. Democrat-controlled cities have some of the worst school systems in the nation, and few of these cities have any Republicans to blame whatsoever. Blacks also suffer rampant income inequality in those same big, Democrat-led cities.

All this factors into West’s main point that the Democrat Party has failed to lift blacks up out of the lowest tiers in nearly every category, despite Noah’s rant. Kanye West has repeatedly said that the Democrat Party has in no way earned the near universal support among black voters it now receives.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.