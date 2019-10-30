Trevor Noah has some serious problems with Kanye West’s cultural crusade to challenge the prevailing narrative that black Americans have no other choice than to vote Democratic if they want to have a chance in America.

Speaking on “The Daily Show” Tuesday night, Trevor Noah first took issue with Kanye West’s attack on rap culture by referencing several of his past lyrics that do not jive with Kanye’s new “Jesus is King” musical style.

“I was watching that, and I was like, are you s****ing me?” asked Noah, as reported by Fox News. “Like, of all people. I’m not saying everything he’s saying is wrong, but you are going to say it? You, as Kanye West, are going to talk s*** about other rappers talking about buying ‘foreign?’”

“You, as Kanye West? I know Spike Lee’s gonna kill me, but let me finish. I’d rather buy 80 gold chains and go [ignorant],” Noah continued. “That Kanye West? Like, are you serious? ‘You’re such a f****** ho, I love it?’ That Kanye West is going to talk s*** about rappers f****** b****es?’”

However, Trevor Noah took the most issue with Kanye West’s assertion that black Americans have simply been brainwashed into voting for the Democratic Party.

“OK, let me get this straight. So you’re saying that every black person in America is brainwashed? You’re saying that 70, 80, 90 percent of black people who are voting Democrat, they’re brainwashed?” Noah said. “So you’re saying you’re the only person who’s enlightened and all these black people are stupidly following this Democratic-victim [narrative]?”

Noah went on to claim that blacks overwhelmingly vote for the Democratic Party because it is the “best choice” they have in a two-party system.

“What is more likely? The fact that these people are brainwashed, or the fact that, in America, you have to vote for the system that gives you the best chance?” asked Noah. “You only have two choices … if you are a black person you go, ‘Well, I’m going to vote for the choice that gives me the best chance of success.’”

“You know who doesn’t mess around with their votes in America? Black women,” he continued. “They don’t. They do not. And I refuse to live in a world where I go, ‘Black women have been brainwashed.’ No, I don’t think black women in America have been — or can be — brainwashed. I think, if anything, black women in America have the least leeway when it comes to messing around with their vote.”

During his interview with radio personality Big Boy last week, Kanye discussed a range of topics, including both cancel culture and abortion. The star rapper’s recent album “Jesus is King” represented Kanye’s debut on the global stage as a Christian.

“We’re brainwashed out here, bro. Come on, man. This is a free man talking,” said West. “Democrats had us voting for Democrats with food stamps for years. What are you talking about guns in the 80s, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort children.”

